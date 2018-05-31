First responder bringing course to Sask. on how to prepare for traumatic events

Michael Swainson spent 25 years as a first responder in Whitehorse. After that time, he says he "went over the edge of the PTSD cliff."

He said the breakdown got him thinking about what he could do to help other first responders. Based out of Kelowna, B.C., he now teaches courses to first responders and their spouses about how to prepare for a traumatic event.

He will be teaching a course in Melville, Sask., this weekend. Swainson said he wanted to bring the course here because of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash tragedy.

"When you're a first responder, it's not a matter of if a bad thing will happen, but it's a matter of when, how often and how many can you stand in your career as a first responder before you go over the edge," Swainson said.

What the course involves

Swainson said having a work-life balance is key in preparing for a potentially traumatic event.

"Tons of first responders are married to their jobs. They live and breathe the fire service, the police — whatever it is they do — so I teach them how to maintain a work-life balance," he said.

"I help the students in this class develop psychological body armour."

The thing Swainson hopes people take away from the course is that a bad event will happen, and that preparation for this event is essential in dealing with it. When something traumatic does happen, Swainson said it is important to seek outside help and to not isolate yourself.

He also hopes to fight the stigma attached with speaking up about how a traumatic event affects you.

As for what he teaches spouses, Swainson said a big part of it is how to talk about a critical event — "how you open up your first responder spouse so that you can ask questions without making them mad."

Swainson also said he teaches the students that their spouse is their biggest support system.