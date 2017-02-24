The Métis Nation-Saskatchewan has set May 27 as the date for its first election since September 2012.

Vice-president Gerald Morin says the council is looking forward to representing the people "as best as we can."

The election date was set after an application to halt a legislative assembly in Saskatoon was denied recently at Court of Queen's Bench in Prince Albert.

The application claimed that the terms for the council had expired six months ago, which would not give them the authority to schedule a legislative assembly.

However, Morin says the judge sided with the council on the basis that the Métis Nations-Saskatchewan could not be ungoverned.

The federal government held back funding in November 2014 after the MNS failed to set a date for a legislative assembly.

Morin says the funding was cut off because there was a "lack of accountability, transparency, a lack of respect for democracy, our constitution and the rule of law."

Morin says the funding has been put back in place in a limited fashion, allowing them to pay for a legislative assembly last July in Yorkton, the most recent one over the weekend, and the costs required for the election in May.

Morin says they also chose an electoral officer at the meeting in Saskatoon, and on election day ballots will be established at over 100 locations across Saskatchewan.

Morin says they are ready to "roll up our sleeves and get to work" and put programs and services in place.