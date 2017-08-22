Another meter box has caught fire at a Regina home, this time at a property that was on the list to be inspected for the problem that has caused numerous fires this summer.

Crews responded to the fire at 138 McCarthy Blvd. at about 2 p.m. CST Tuesday afternoon. Members of a family that was home at the time escaped without injury.

"There is some fire damage around where the power box was, as well as some blackening and some smoke damage around it," SaskPower spokeperson Jonathan Tremblay said.

SaskPower confirmed it was caused by a problem that has led to numerous other fires in Regina this year.

Numerous SaskPower meter boxes have caught alight in Regina in the summer of 2017. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

The fault has been attributed to hot, dry weather causing electrical cables to be pulled down by ground movement in the heat.

SaskPower said the home where Tuesday's fire occurred was on the list to be inspected for the problem.

It said 90 people were out in the field doing the inspections on Tuesday.

Power is expected to be restored to the McCarthy Boulevard home later today.