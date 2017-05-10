A Saskatoon MLA apologized on Wednesday to the families of two homicide victims after misidentifying the woman who inspired a statue to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women.

Paul Merriman, MLA for Saskatoon Silverspring-Sutherland, read a member's statement in the Legislature on Tuesday about the monument unveiled last week in front of Saskatoon police headquarters.

"Mr. Speaker, this monument was inspired by Carol Wolfe, whose daughter Karina went missing over six years ago," Merriman read.

After question period on Tuesday, reporters asked Merriman about his understanding of who had inspired the monument.

"It was based on Kira, a little girl out of Saskatoon who was lost six years ago," he said.

Cree artist Lionel Peyachew's statue honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women was unveiled May 5 outside Saskatoon police headquarters. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

The statue was actually inspired by another murdered Indigenous woman — Amber Redman — whose mother, Gwenda Yuzicappi, once described her daughter's traditional fancy dancing as reminding her of an eagle in flight.

On Wednesday, Merriman delivered another member's statement, this time to set the record straight.

"I want to apologize to the families of Amber and Karina for my mistake," he said, adding the government is committed to doing more to address the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

On Tuesday, he noted that while he takes responsibility for the error, the statue is meant to commemorate many women.

"I think the statue is more than just one specific individual," he said. "I think it's about the missing and murdered Aboriginal women across Saskatchewan and around our country."