A Saskatoon MLA says he will correct the record in the Legislature after incorrectly identifying the woman who inspired a statue to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women.

Paul Merriman, MLA for Saskatoon Silverspring-Sutherland, read a member's statement in the Legislature on Tuesday about the monument unveiled last week in Saskatoon.

"Mr. Speaker, this monument was inspired by Carol Wolfe, whose daughter Karina went missing over six years ago," Merriman read.

After question period, reporters asked Merriman about his understanding of who had inspired the monument.

"It was based on Kira, a little girl out of Saskatoon who was lost six years ago," he said.

Saskatoon MLA Paul Merriman said he will correct the record in the Legislature after misidentifying the woman who inspired a statue to commemorate missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The statue was actually inspired by another murdered Indigenous woman — Amber Redman — whose mother, Gwenda Yuzicappi, once described her daughter's traditional fancy dancing as reminding her of an eagle in flight.

'I think the statue is more than just one specific individual.' - Paul Merriman, Saskatoon Silverspring-Sutherland MLA

When told that, Merriman said, "Oh, then, that's my mistake."

"I was at the ceremony for all of the speeches there and it's a beautiful statue and if I incorrectly said the wrong name in the house then I can certainly correct that," he said.

Merriman is expected to do that on Wednesday afternoon in the Legislature.

He noted that while he takes responsibility for the error, the statue is meant to commemorate many women.

"I think the statue is more than just one specific individual," he said. "I think it's about the missing and murdered Aboriginal women across Saskatchewan and around our country."