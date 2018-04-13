Mental health volunteers spring to Humboldt's aid

Patty Stewart McCord's phone rang less than an hour after the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus collision on the evening of April 6.

When she heard what had happened she immediately thought, "How do we get up there and help as quickly as possible?"

Stewart McCord is coordinator and trainer for the Saskatchewan Fire Service Critical Incident Stress Management Team, a team of volunteers who debrief, defuse and provide one-on-one support for firefighters following traumatic incident. In this incident they also supported EMS personnel.

The team mobilized and arrived in the area the day after the crash.

She said traumatic situations like this can spark high levels of grief and shock among emergency responders. But there's also personal identification in this circumstance.

"Canada is a hockey country and because of that everyone know someone who's been on a team, or who's been on a team themselves," she said.

Patty Stewart McCord said CISM teams in Alberta and Great Britain offered to come and help, but so far the local crew has been able to handle it. They did call in a few extra members from the Saskatoon fire departments CISM team for the first few days following the crash.

"Many of those people became firefighters and paramedics, so there's a lot of parallels there."

The volunteers went home Thursday.

"It was time to step back: give them a few days, or possibly a week, to just kind of get their footing again, on their own."

The team will go back in about a week for follow ups.

If emergency workers are still struggling three weeks after the crash, they will be referred to more intensive mental health treatment.

The team consists of about 40 trained volunteers, from all over Saskatchewan, on the team and of that, five are mental health workers. Nine team members were directly involved in the collision. In total, about 21 members of the team were able to help in three to four day shifts.

"You want to move team members in and out every couple of days for their own being as well, because this is hard work," Stewart McCord said.

How can people heal?

People should be allowed to feel their trauma and pain before they think of moving on, said Duane Bowers, who is a licensed professional counsellor from Washington, D.C.

"We really have to validate them being in a traumatic space," he said, noting people can try to normalize the response to trauma.

"We need to just validate that you're scared, that you feel like you don't have control over this situation."

Some common responses to the tragedy could last about a month and might include issues with concentration, memory, sleep and a perturbing fear or suspicion of everything, he said.

Currently about 50 to 55 counsellors are at the schools in Humboldt to support students and staff.

There have been 32 trauma team counsellors staying at the Discovery Lodge, which is the workforce camp at the BHP Billiton Jansen Potash Project, since Monday, a BHP spokesperson said in an email.

"These counsellors are providing a vital support to the residents of Humboldt and the surrounding region at this time which includes students, community members and workers at our Jansen Potash Project," they said.

A family places a cross made from hockey sticks a makeshift memorial at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., Monday, April, 9, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Once some time has passed, Bowers said people begin to do activities, like exercising, socializing or setting small goals, to improve functioning.

This should have been safe. This was just a normal activity and it has turned out so tragically. -Duane Bowers

While it doesn't take the pain away, it can minimize symptoms, he said. Eventually, people will be able to give the trauma a different or positive meaning, he said.

For example, they might establish scholarship funds or do things in honour of their loved ones who died.

Collective grief shown across country

A GoFundMe campaign for those affected shot beyond the $10 million mark with donations from people around the globe.

The collective sympathy is understandable because the crash hits home for people, said Bowers.

"This was the kind of accident that really could happen to any of us," he said.

"I think it's universal. It really doesn't matter what country you live in. You transport by bus. Your kids go off."

He said the crash also resonates with people who don't have children because it highlights the frightening reality of losing control over what should be a typical situation.

"This should have been safe. This was just a normal activity and it has turned out so tragically."