The Regina men's bonspiel is offering more than just curling this weekend. They are also providing a shuttle service to and from rinks for participants.

The program is meant to allow people to socialize and still have a safe ride from venue to venue and home at the end of the night.

Bonspiel organizer Dan Folk said with the new drinking and driving laws, the demand for such a service is stronger than ever.

"It's been a very popular service with us this weekend. The curlers are certainly taking advantage of it," said Folk.

"We've had the drivers kept quite busy."

Folk said by the end of the weekend the shuttle will have driven hundreds of people.

"You know how it goes with different sporting events. People like to gather afterwards and visit with their friends," said Folk.

"Oftentimes that involves having a drink or two. So, we think if we're going to promote an event such as this, [it's] the responsible thing to do, to just provide that service for them."

The program is available through a sponsorship agreement with SGI, and rides were offered from Friday through Sunday.