Two men have been charged with second-degree murder after the death of a 39-year-old Regina man on the weekend.

Gerald Earl McDormand, 44, and Steven Paul St. Pierre, 39, made their first court appearances this morning in provincial court.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Cornwall Street at around 11:30 p.m. CST Saturday with a report of a seriously injured man. Blaine Thomas Katz, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's family has been notified.

Officers arrested the two accused early Sunday morning.

Both men have been remanded into custody. They will next appear in court Aug. 22.