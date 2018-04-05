Ousted from WHL playoffs, Regina Pats will be rested heading into Memorial Cup

The Regina Pats will be on the bench for the rest of the WHL playoffs after being ousted by the Swift Current Broncos in game seven of their first round playoff matchup, but it may end up being a blessing in disguise.

The Pats are hosting the Memorial Cup this year, which kicks off at the Brandt Centre on May 18. The home team gets an automatic entry into the tournament, along with the champions of Canada's three major junior leagues.

With more than a month to prepare, the Pats will be well-rested heading into the tournament.

"I think it's the mental break needed from going through a season and the playoffs and then there's the mental break to prepare for the Memorial Cup," said coach John Paddock.

Pats coach John Paddock said most of the players have gone home to visit their families but they are expected back in Regina some time next week. (CBC)

Last year's Memorial Cup champs, the Windsor Spitfires, were also the host team. The Spitfires were eliminated during the first round of the OHL playoffs by the London Knights in seven games on April 4, 2017.

They didn't play for more than six weeks, but went on to beat OHL champs the Erie Otters to take the Memorial Cup.

Paddock said the Pats will continue to train hard in the run-up to the tournament, but that rest days will play a role.

"Our philosophy is 'rest is a weapon,' so there will be days that are very very hard but rest is a weapon," Paddock said.

The Regina Pats finished the season with a record of 40-25-6-1, good for seventh overall in the WHL.