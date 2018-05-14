Two Saskatchewan teams will be competing for the 100th edition of the Memorial Cup — the WHL champion Swift Current Broncos and hosts Regina Pats.

The Broncos won the Ed Chynoweth Cup on Sunday as they beat the Everett Silvertips in six games.

It's the first time the Broncos have hoisted the Cup since the 1992-1993 season, when they defeated the Portland Winter Hawks.

Shawn Mullin, the play-by-play announcer for the Swift Current Broncos, said the mood in Swift Current is very happy.

"People who are fans of this team — it's engrained in them," Mullin said of the Broncos' impact locally.

"That moment when the team won last night is literally something people will remember where they were, in that moment, for the rest of their lives."

If anyone needs a sick note tomorrow just ask! <a href="https://twitter.com/SCBroncos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SCBroncos</a> just won the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WHLChampionship?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WHLChampionship</a>....29 years ago today we won the Memorial Cup. Happy Mother's Day to the Billet Moms across the league . Truly <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurTeamOurTown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurTeamOurTown</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/growswift?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#growswift</a> <a href="https://t.co/rid5eqYcEG">pic.twitter.com/rid5eqYcEG</a> —@denisperrault

Mullin described the win as a team effort and praised the team's commitment to the system.

"Their third period was a clinic of how to protect a lead."

Along with the Broncos, the Ontario Hockey League champions Hamilton Bulldogs and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League will roll into Regina this weekend.

The last time the Memorial Cup was in Saskatchewan was when the 2013 tournament was hosted by the Saskatoon Blades.

This will be the first time Regina has hosted the Memorial Cup since 2001, when the Red Deer Rebels were victorious. The Pats have not won the Memorial Cup since 1974.