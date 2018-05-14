2 Sask. teams competing for 100th Memorial Cup

Two Saskatchewan teams will be competing for the 100th edition of the Memorial Cup — the WHL champion Swift Current Broncos and hosts Regina Pats.

The Broncos won the Ed Chynoweth Cup on Sunday as they beat the Everett Silvertips in six games.

Along with the Broncos, the OHL champions Hamilton Bulldogs and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League will roll into Regina this weekend.

The last time the Memorial Cup was in Saskatchewan was when the 2013 tournament was hosted by the Saskatoon Blades.

This will be the first time Regina has hosted the Memorial Cup since 2001, when the Red Deer Rebels were victorious. The Pats have not won the Memorial Cup since 1974.