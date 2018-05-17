Humboldt Broncos honoured at opening ceremony for Memorial Cup

Musician Jack Semple strummed along on his guitar to a rendition of "Hallelujah" as the Humboldt Broncos were honoured at the opening ceremony of the Memorial Cup on Thursday night.

As Semple performed on stage, images of the Broncos were shown on the video board behind him.

Will Mitchell carries a Humboldt Broncos flag to the stage during a tribute to the hockey team at the Memorial Cup opening ceremony at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Thursday night. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press)

A boy with a Regina Pats jersey stood on stage with a Humboldt Broncos flag flying in the wind at Mosaic Stadium.

President of Brandt Industries Shaun Semple presented Broncos president Kevin Garringer with a $100,000 cheque after the performance.

A message thanking the first responders was then shown along with the names of the deceased and living Broncos.

People covered up to ward off the rain during the Memorial Cup opening ceremony on Thursday evening. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press)

Humboldt was on its way to a playoff game on April 6 when its team bus collided with a tractor trailer at a highway intersection north of Tisdale. The crash killed 16 people, including 10 players.

Several Broncos jerseys along with a York Lions jersey with Cross on the back, for assistant coach Mark Cross, were seen during the music performance.

The Memorial Cup is taking place in Regina with the hometown Pats starting the tournament against the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League on Friday night.