In a surprise announcement Thursday morning, Premier Brad Wall announced he is retiring from politics.

He has served as premier of Saskatchewan for nearly a decade, and as leader of the Saskatchewan Party for 14 years in total.

Polls have shown his popularity dipping since the provincial budget came down in March. Now, he says the province needs a "fresh perspective in leadership."

Wall is known for his fierce conservative advocacy, which at times put him at odds with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government.

Here's a look at some memorable moments of Wall's leadership.

