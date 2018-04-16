2 Melfort men fined $10K, banned for a year for illegal hunting

Two Melfort men have received combined fines totalling more than $10,000 and year-long hunting and trapping bans after they illegally hunted two more deer than they were entitled.

Their transgression was discovered in November when Nathan Cherkowski and Wyatt Martin, both 21, took four carcasses to a meat processor.

The first two deer were lawfully hunted but each man shot another deer and used the same tags for the latter deer.

When the men were asked for the missing tags, the men said they forgot them and would drop the missing tags off the next day.

Instead, Cherkowski and Martin solicited two other unnamed people to buy a white-tailed deer tag each and give the tags to them. Those two people were fined $500 and also received hunting and trapping bans.

Cherkowski was fined $5,600 while Martin was fined $4,900.