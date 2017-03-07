A 19-year-old Melfort, Sask. man has been sentenced after he bludgeoned a dog with a hammer in December.

Calyb Hoffman was handed a conditional sentence of six months to be served in the community on Tuesday.

Following that, he will be on probation for a year and will have to comply with a lifetime ban on owning or being in control of animals.

Hoffman was arrested in December after RCMP received a report of a break-in at a home in Melfort. There, they discovered the dog, which was gravely injured.

The dog was transported to a veterinarian and then euthanized.

Hoffman pleaded guilty to causing injury to an animal and causing distress to an animal.

Crown prosecutor Thomas Healey said the state of Hoffman's mental health was a factor in the incident.

Prior to the sentencing, Hoffman had been remanded into custody for two-and-a-half months.