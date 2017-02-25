Melfort RCMP responded to a call about a break and enter at a business early Saturday morning.

Preliminary investigation indicates two suspects — one male, one female — got away with a significant amount of narcotics including codeine, methadone and morphine.

The narcotics were legally stored at the business.

RCMP are warning the public about the dangers of using illicit drugs, as medical-strength narcotics used individually or in combination can be deadly.

The investigation is ongoing, and the RCMP asks the public to call Melfort RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 with have any information about this crime.