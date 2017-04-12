It has been one year since the disappearance of Mekayla Bali.

Bali was last seen on the afternoon of April 12, 2016 at a bus depot in Yorkton.

Her family last saw her that morning, when Mekayla's mother, Paula, dropped her off at school. The Bali family learned she was missing when Mekayla's grandmother went to pick her up from school and she was nowhere to be found.

​Mekayla's family will join the RCMP at their headquarters in Regina this afternoon as they discuss the disappearance.

The hope is that someone with information on Mekayla's whereabouts will contact the RCMP and provide the crucial details needed.

The public is invited to attend the event at 6101 Dewdney Ave., located on the city's far west end, beginning at 1 p.m. CST.

Paula Bali asks a man on Granville Street in Vancouver if he has seen her missing daughter Mekayla Bali, who was last seen at the Yorkton, Sask., bus station on April 12, 2016. Tips have led the search for her to B.C. (Glen Kugelstadt/CBC)

Mekayla's mother made her way to B.C. in late 2016 after tips indicated she may have travelled there.

There, Paula hung posters and walked around Vancouver, hoping to hear some details which would lead to the location of her daughter.

She told CBC she believed Mekayla may have been influenced by someone else to leave.

Mekayla Bali has been silent on social media since her disappearance.

Her family has expressed the hope she is still out there, alive.

"We are desperate to ensure that she is safe and that is the most important, to determine that she is safe," Paula said in October.