'It really blurs the lines': Meili says Sask. Party MLAs who won federal nominations should have to step down

NDP leader Ryan Meili has called on Premier Scott Moe to change the law allowing sitting MLAs to campaign for a federal seat, following two recent nominations.

Last weekend, Sask. Party MLA for Walsh Acres Warren Steinley won the Conservative nomination for the riding of Regina Lewvan. In March, former speaker Corey Tochor won the Conservative nomination for Saskatoon University. He currently is the MLA for Saskatoon Eastview.

"By seeking this nomination the member from Saskatoon Eastview and the member from Regina Walsh Acres have made it clear that they don't want to be MLAs in Saskatchewan, they want to be MPs in Ottawa," Meili said during question period on Monday.

Sask. Party MLA Corey Tocher beat out current Saskatoon-University MP Brad Trost for the federal Conservative Party nomination. (CBC)

The Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly Act allows for MLAs to seek and campaign for a federal seat up until the writ is dropped.

Meili asked if the premier thought it was okay for MLAs to be on the government payroll while also campaigning for a federal seat.

In response Premier Scott Moe said what Tochor and Steinley are doing is within the rules and that the NDP set the precedent with former NDP MLA John Solomon.

"He won a federal nomination for the NDP but continued to serve as a MLA until the federal election officially began in Sept. 1993," Moe said.

Solomon went on to win the seat and was NDP whip in the House of Commons from 1996-2000.

Meili said he could not speak to the past situation because he was not around at the time.

Warren Steinley is looking to unseat NDP MP Erin Weir in the Regina-Lewvan riding. (Warren Steinley/Facebook)

He said Tochor and Steinley represent the Sask. Party but will be campaigning for a different party, which could cause some confusion.

"It really blurs the lines between federal and provincial (politics) and I think distracts them from being able to give their full commitment to what is a very challenging job," Meili said.

"It's going to be really hard for them to focus on doing their job properly representing Saskatoon Eastview, Regina Walsh Acres while campaigning for the federal conservatives at the same time."

Steinley disagreed.

"That whole seat (Walsh Acres) is within the federal riding right, so it doesn't really hold water because I'm representing the same people and I will work hard to get their votes whether or not it's federally or provincially," Steinley said.

"My job is an MLA first and foremost so I will continue to represent the people of Walsh Acres and that's my priority until the federal writ is dropped."

He said his reason for running was to give a voice in opposition of the carbon tax and in support of pipelines in Ottawa.