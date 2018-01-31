A giant LED sign of the Saskatchewan Roughrider logo is now up for sale at a Regina auction house.

McDougall Auctioneers Ltd. has the sign, which is about five metres by 2.5 metres in size, up on their website for a buy-now price of $25,000.

Bids will be allowed until Feb. 5. So far, 25 separate bidders have gotten the price up to $9,900.

The sign was removed from the top of the MaxTron on Taylor Field at the old Mosaic Stadium.

Dan Heslip, sales manager at McDougall, said the buyer who purchased the Maxtron on auction over the summer took it apart after being told the Rider logo cannot be used for anything commercial because of its trademark.

The buyer decided to make the logo into its own freestanding sign and rewired it for household power with a 110-volt plug.

McDougall Auctioneers was then given back the sign for resale.

Heslip said it's gotten a lot of attention on the company's website and on Facebook. They currently have it displayed in the office.

"People all come walking in and [say], 'Wow. Look at that,'" he said, laughing. "If you could get it in your house, I wish you all the luck. You'd probably have to pull a wall out or something in order to do that."

One of the bidders has said he wanted to purchase the sign for his multi-purpose shop and man cave, where he projects the football games on the wall when friends come over.

Last of the Mosaic Stadium auctions

Heslip said while people have been interested in the item, it's been nothing compared to the seven auction sales they had to clean out Mosaic Stadium in July and August.

"We learned that fans of the Riders are very passionate," he said. "I've seen people get excited and consequently upset over the smallest details that were down there at the stadium. There was a lot of happy people telling us their memories and of course sad people because it was coming to an end.

"We're never going to see anything like that again."

According to Heslip, the most expensive item that time around was a piece of turf from the end zone, 19 metres by 19 metres in size, that went for about $15,000. It too featured the Rider logo.