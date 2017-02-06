#MeetAMuslim: Aysha Yaqoob
Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 9:24 PM CT
Aysha Yaqoob is the VP of communications for the Education Students' Society at the University of Regina. On Monday evening, she organized an informal presentation inviting people to come out, meet a Muslim and break some stereotypes about Muslims and Islam.
