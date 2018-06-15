Roughriders running back Jerome Messam speaks to CBC's Peter Mills about how becoming a father has changed his life and why he's so passionate about supporting people with a developmental disabilities. 7:07

Jerome Messam was a fan favourite at a time when there wasn't much for Saskatchewan Roughriders fans to like.

The 33-year-old running back was one of the bright spots on the Riders in 2015 when the team won just three games. But before the season was done, Messam was traded to Calgary.

This off-season, Messam returned to Saskatchewan with unfinished business. He also has a new motivation: providing for his daughter.

You told Rider reporter Ian Hamilton that Saskatchewan "just felt like home to me". Why is that?

I had two good seasons here in 2014 and 2015 and I was definitely shocked and surprised when I was traded. I was not at the point where I wanted to leave.

I want to go back to that trade. You were actually at the famous Jose Bautista bat-flip Blue Jays playoff game when you found out. Tell me about that.

It was a whole bunch of emotions. It was a super exciting baseball game and then I got a text from (former interim general manager) Jeremy O'Day saying that I was going to be traded to Calgary. I was super shocked, super surprised but I was just trying to get back to enjoying the baseball game.

How do you go back to enjoying a game when you just got a text like that?

It's tough. A couple of beers helped though.

So many great memories here! Playing for or against <a href="https://twitter.com/sskroughriders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sskroughriders</a> was always a great experience at Mosaic. <a href="https://t.co/zPJFrPCXyy">pic.twitter.com/zPJFrPCXyy</a> —@JMessam

The Riders were a three-win team that season. You were one of the leading rushers in the CFL. I think a lot of fans expected you to leave in free agency. Let's set the record straight: Do you think you would have stuck around?

I think I would have if everything could have got done contractually. I was excited about the new stadium and just to see where the team would have went, being able to rebuild, and I wanted to be a part of that nucleus.

You've become a father since you were last with the Riders. How has that changed your life?

It's just an amazing experience, man. My daughter has brought so much more meaning and purpose to my life and she definitely humbled me. I have a lot more motivation out there on the field.

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Jerome Messam. (Peter Mills/CBC)

How does that motivate you?

She's gotta eat, man. I gotta take care of her, gotta pay the bills. I approach it as those guys out there trying to stop me are trying to stop my daughter from eating.

I saw an Instagram post where you said "Breaks my heart to hear how much you miss your daddy but I have to work so I can give you everything I didn't have." What did you mean by what you didn't have?

Just being able to have the luxuries to not have to want for anything. I'm going to do everything I can to spoil her and give her a great life. But at the same time let her know the importance of hard work and sacrifice. So for me, this is just one of the sacrifices that I have to make in order to provide those things for her.

Already reppin' her squad! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Stamps?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Stamps</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Daddysbiggestfan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Daddysbiggestfan</a> <a href="https://t.co/75CS8mpo59">pic.twitter.com/75CS8mpo59</a> —@JMessam

How much has FaceTime helped players like yourself?

It's crazy, man, I don't know what I'd do with out. (We talk) twice a day. In the morning and then before she goes to bed.

When you were in Calgary, a lot of guys became dads at the same time. So what's the dad locker room talk these days?

It's talking about a lot of sleepless nights. How many hours of sleep we get. The different developmental things that your babies are doing and stuff like that. It's fun to share stories and see whose babies are coming along faster because we compete at everything. So guys razz a little bit with that.

Tell me about your work off the field with The Centre of Dreams.

I can't even explain how happy I am to be a part of that organization. It's a program for adults with special needs. There's not really much that goes on for them as far as provincial funding or programs once they leave high school to just be able to keep them engaged and feel welcome within their community.

It's a day program to basically teach them life skills ... and it gives them job placements and day-to-day things that we would take for granted like just being able to wash dishes or clean your own room or just take care of yourself.

Why is that something that is so personal to you?

I have a first cousin who was born with cerebral palsy, so I know firsthand what it's like to have a special needs child in the family and the struggles and challenges that (she) faces.

How has that impacted you both as a leader on a football team and just as a person?



It's huge. Put yourself in someone else's shoes. It's definitely very humbling and makes me not take anything for granted.

Well you're not taking football for granted. You've been to back-to-back Grey Cups. What is it going to take for the Riders to make it three for you?

I'm just trying to tell the young guys, "When we're here for these five hours, just lock in because you have so much more time in the day to go do whatever we want."

People are here for different reasons, but for a guy like me who is chasing a ring that's been there a few times and not been able to seal the deal, it's just laser focus. I just let the guys know that you gotta buy into what the coaches are trying to tell us and we gotta stick together because we're all we have.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

