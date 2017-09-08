Keeping track of all the new names on the Saskatchewan Roughriders roster hasn't been so easy the past few seasons.

But this year, the team has a more stable lineup, they're winning games and players like Ed Gainey are making themselves household names.

The 27-year-old from Winston-Salem, N.C., leads the CFL with six interceptions.

For a closer look, Gainey talked to CBC Saskatchewan's Peter Mills about how it feels to be in the spotlight, working thousands of kilometres away from his son and the potential to make some easy money by bringing Krispy Kreme to Saskatchewan.

When did you have the realization that you could be playing football professionally?

Every since I could remember. It was always my dream. My dad used to play and they said he had a shot to make it to the league [NFL]. He never did but I just took it upon myself that I would be the one. I'm not in the NFL yet, but I'm still playing professional and blessed to do so.

Not in the NFL yet? Is that something you're still eyeing up?

Oh yeah, for sure. It's always been my dream, so I just want to at least get that shot just so I can say I did it.

I mean, it's just motivation. It just makes me more hungry every day. It'd be nice to make it to the NFL but if not, I'll make my name here, continue to make my name here. I love Saskatchewan. I love the city. I love the culture around here and I wouldn't mind being here for a few more years.

Where is your family right now?

They're back in North Carolina.

What's that like to be so far away from them?

It's tough, it's tough. I miss my son every day. I get to talk to him on FaceTime for the most part. Sometimes I really don't get to communicate that well with him, but it's really tough. Hopefully we can get things worked out and get him up here with me next year.... It's tough, man, to be honest.

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Ed Gainey outleaps teammate Duron Carter to record his fourth interception during the second half on Aug. 13. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press)

What did it mean to have him here for that game where you had four interceptions?

It meant everything. I just wanted to give him my all, give him something to remember. It was a blessing, man, just to have him here. It was definitely extra motivation.

I just wanted to let him know when he gets old enough to comprehend that Dad left it all out there for him. Of course, I do it for myself but he came along ... and now everything I do is really pretty much for him.

When his due date came up last year, you were busy playing football. Do people realize those sacrifices?

A lot of people just look at football players and just think life is so easy and you get to run around and play. But I mean, it's hard on the body, it's hard on the mind, and the mental [side] and everything.

And then when it comes to real-life situations, sometimes you kind of have to put things on the back burner and like you said, just sacrifice, just being out here and giving all for the game.

.@Brian_Pallister why are you not returning my calls? Is it because @Multifacet_ED keeps intercepting them?@sskroughriders — @PremierBradWall

You have more interceptions this year than your entire five previous seasons combined. What's going on?

I'm just making the best of my opportunities. I haven't really been able to play defence like I have these past two years.... I'm in a better place and the coaches believe in me.

I'm able to play comfortable and I'm able to work that much more on my craft every day because I don't have to worry about, "Oh, am I going to be playing this week?"

Last year, you told former Leader-Post writer Ian Hamilton you wanted to "prove to people that I should be a household name." It's safe to say you are now. How does it feel to be in the spotlight now?

I'm not really that guy for all the lights, cameras and action. I'm a laid-back guy. I like being in my own little bubble.

But at the end of the day, it's what comes with the occupation. I guess you could say I've been preparing for this all my life ... just communicating with the media and just getting out in the community and just interacting with fans. It's a dream come true and like I said, I'm not really one for the spotlight, but I'm not going to shy away from it either.

Last week, a Winnipeg fan allegedly spit on Duron Carter and another fan grabbed Gainer. Do you think these rivalries are getting a little overboard?

I mean, hey, that's football. All around, in the NFL, college, the tensions get high. So just as long as we do our part, we'll be on the good side of things. They can be mad all they want.

Random rapid-fire questions

tatted and proud to be, all my tats represent me! — @Multifacet_ED

July 2011, you tweeted "tatted and proud to be, all my tats represent me!" Which one means the most and why?

I'm going to say the tattoo on my neck. It's my first tattoo.

It started off just a little small "Elizabeth" on the right side of my neck. I got it for my grandmother in my junior year when she passed away [while I was] in high school. She's like my No. 1 fan. I just wanted to get it there so everybody would see it and ask about her, and I'd never forget her and no one else would either.

Why do you hate TV so much?

It's all fake, man. I'm a realist. I like real things. There's nothing but reality TV and if it's not sports, I don't really care too much to watch it.

What is Tre Fo?

(Laughs) That's just what we call my city — Tre Fo, Winston-Salem, Tre Fo.

U KNO?

U KNO. It's just a little slang.

There was actually a generator I found that said, "Should I Be Scared of the Tre Fo?" I put your name and your age in and it said, "You ain't got to be scared of the Tre Fo."

(Laughs) I mean, you really don't, to be honest. There's a bunch of guys who act tough and whatever but that's why I don't really like to be home too much, man. I'm bigger than that.

I was talking to Bakari Grant last week about doughnuts. He said Colonial Donuts in the Bay area is the best he's ever had. Are you a Krispy Kreme fan?

Krispy Kreme all day, baby. Original glazed, fresh out. Gotta get them when the hot sign on.... I need to get one up here. Get one up here in Saskatchewan, man, that would probably be a lick right there.

There's nothing worse than a stale Krispy Kreme doughnut — @Multifacet_ED

Do you wear [Winston-Salem-based company] Hanes Brand?

Yeah, for sure.

Did you know that Hanes Brand got in a legal dispute with Hanes Hummus, a Saskatoon business?

Wow. I guarantee we had the name first (laughs).

NBA star Chris Paul is from Winston-Salem so is Anthony Levine with the Baltimore Ravens. Including yourself, who do you think is the best athlete from Winston-Salem?

Of course I'm going to say myself. But to be completely honest, Levine and Chris, they're on the highest professional level you can get, so I mean in all reality, they are. But I think I'm the best athlete compared to any athlete.

Who is the best North Carolina rapper?

J. Cole. He's a realist. He's a real person. He doesn't rap just to rap. He raps to give a positive message.

And finally: Are you still married to Olive Garden's Caesar salad?

(Laughs) I love Olive Garden's Caesar salads, man. I don't even think they're Caesar salad, though. It's just like a house salad. They have the best salad, though. I'd eat that every day if I could.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

The Roughriders (5-4) take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-3) at Investors Group Field on Saturday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. CST.

