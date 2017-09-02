The Saskatchewan Roughriders were already stacked at receiver before they signed veteran Bakari Grant in the off-season.

The move had some fans wondering whether there was enough room for Grant, but the Oakland, Calif., native has quickly become one of the most consistent producers and leaders on the Rider offence.

Off the field, Grant is lucky enough to have his family with him in Saskatchewan and he's already planning his life after football.

For a closer look, Grant talked to CBC Saskatchewan's Peter Mills about the dangers of football, his love for creativity, and why he wears that baggy, long-sleeve shirt even on the hottest game days.

Describe this photo [of Grant with his son] for me.

I think it's one of those that I really appreciate right now but I know 10, 15, 20 years down the line when we're kind of able to look at it together and really appreciate the moment, I think that's a lifelong moment right there.

He loves football. He loves sports. I do not want him to be a football player. I want him to get an education, maybe [play] baseball.

Why don't you want him to play football?

As more concussions go around and talk about CTE [chronic traumatic encephalopathy] and I've been through a few injuries in the past couple of years — when football is your life, those things take a big toll and you see it when guys have to deal with it mentally.

When you think about your kids, you want the best for them, and as proud as I would be to see him play ball and be proud to go watch him someday, I think after being through it, I know that there's other outlets for that.

This is something you tweeted in 2012. Is that something that people still don't realize?

Every time you put on those pads, you put on a helmet, there's a self-realization that you can fully paralyze yourself any play of the game. We injure our bodies and we're constantly dealing with these things.

I think sometimes people lose the people aspect of it, and I think pictures like that with my son, you know, when people see that, they're reminded this is real. My son comes out and watches me.

If a guy's laying on the ground and you hear people cheering, you see the players on the other team, we'll take a knee. We respect that because his mom is probably out there watching in the stands. My kids watch me when I'm hurt on the ground, so I think the human aspect is what I was kind of calling out in that tweet.

Speaking of being people and [life] off the field, what does art mean to you?

That's life for me. We have these things outside of football that we have to start gravitating towards. I think the hard part for us is when you see guys in the game and they're lost souls, they're lost people because football is their identity.

You're starting to see more awareness with the players to kind of start finding those things outside the game that they really enjoy, and art for me has always been that. It's been my escape. It kind of lets my mind refocus on other things when football pressures kind of hit home. Building and working with my hands, I do it every day.

It's been fun. I enjoy creating things out of things that people don't suspect, like [take] copper pipes and turn them into different art forms, dressers into bars, things like that. I really enjoy that.

You told Riders senior reporter Ian Hamilton every player has, in the back of their mind, that they'd like to play in Regina. Was that the case for you, and what's it like now that you're here?

(Laughs) Yeah, I've talked about coming here since my rookie year, I think … I absolutely love every aspect since I've been here, from the people in the city to when I go to stores and talk to people.

Every time we come out that tunnel, this place is rocking … so if you're not able to experience that in your career from this side — because from the other side it sucks. (Laughs) On the other side, it's horrible.

I was here in Grey Cup 2013 [with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats]. It was a sea of green and it sucked, every second of it. So if you get a chance to come out and it experience it, man, it's so much love and so much appreciation for the game and for the organization, it's a once in a lifetime experience.

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Bakari Grant carries the ball up field against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during second half CFL football action in Regina on Saturday, July 8. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor)

Rapid-fire questions

The question I hear the most in the newsroom: What's the deal with the long-sleeve, baggy shirt?

Have you ever seen Batman without his cape? No, you haven't. Have you ever seen Superman without his cape? No, it's not the same person. Talk to me off the field, I'm nice. I'm a loving, gentle, kind person, I love art. Talk to me when I put them sleeves on, it's game time, I'm hittin' people in the mouth.

Did you end up getting sent to Disneyland jail? I heard you judo chopped a Jedi there?

(Laughs) Oh that's funny! Wow, man, you did some research. No, I was probably about 10 feet away from going to Disneyland jail. If I would have got caught after judo chopping Jedi, man, I'm sure they would have sent me in. But they gave me some trouble for that.

What is Colonial Donuts?

Man, that's the best doughnut spot in the whole Bay area. That's probably the best doughnuts I've ever had in my life.

You seem to be a big brunch fan. What's the best pregame meal spot in Regina?

That's tough. The best pregame spot I've had so far is Fresh. What I haven't found — if anyone knows some good huevos rancheros in Regina, please point me in the right direction. Huevos rancheros with a side of three French toast, that's my breakfast pregame if I can find it.

In-N-Out Burger or Shake Shack, and why is In-N-Out better?

I was going to say, you don't have to ask the question!

OK, so I'm going to just answer simply for you. My sister doesn't eat meat. If you get an In-N-Out burger without the meat, my sister says hands down it's the same exact burger. That's how delicious everything is. It's the freshness of In-N-Out … that why it's the best. California fresh.

Other than Tupac, who moved to Oakland, who is the best Bay area rapper: Del the Funky Homosapien, Shock G, E-40, Mac Dre, Too $hort, or someone I didn't mention?

You gotta go with the legend — E-40. That's top of the top right there. Some people you didn't mention: 3X Krazy. I would say top three behind Tupac would have to be E-40, Too $hort, and Mac Dre. But my favourite artist is DJ Quik from southern California. G-Funk era, that's me all day.

Were you ever down with MC Hammer?

That was before my time. I mean, he's still cool. He's still a Bay legend. He did some great things in the Bay, but that was a little before my time.

I'll give you a plug for Touchdowns4Hope.

I like to give back to any city that gives something to me and this city has taken my family in. So what I did with Hope's Home Regina is I teamed up with them.

For every touchdown, we're donating money … and it's going to go towards their art program. By the end of the year, we're trying to raise $5,000. I'm just trying to get as many people involved as possible.

So every touchdown, you see me spread my hands out and look up to the sky, receive those blessings, and I'm just going to pass them right along to Hope's Home and hopefully some other people will jump on board.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

The Roughriders (4-4) take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-2) at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. CST.

