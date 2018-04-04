For Bobbie Sevenster, managing a downtown apartment building is more than a job.

"I'm committed to seeing everybody comfortable and safe and it's a full building and everybody's happy," said Sevenster, the building manager at 2001 Cornwall Street.

I can put in a 10- to 12-hour day without batting an eye, but that's the nature of the job and I really love it. - Bobbie Sevenster

Sevenster not only manages the eight-story building, she lives there too. She says it helps her take pride in the place and gives her a feeling of ownership.

She has only been at this apartment building for a year and a half, but comes with a lot of experience. She owned and managed properties in South Africa for several years before moving back to Saskatchewan. She also worked as a property manager for another company before moving over to Laurence Management Group.

"I love it, I like the fact that no two days are the same. I can put in a 10- to 12-hour day without batting an eye, but that's the nature of the job and I really enjoy it."

Managing people a big part of managing building

Sevenster says one of her favourite things about the job is the diversity of tenants. Some have lived in the building for more than 20 years.

"I've got a 21-year-old and I've got an 89-year-old, so that's just awesome," said the self-described people lover.

On any given day she answers to 167 people plus her bosses in Winnipeg.

"Everybody has different concerns. That creates some serious group dynamics," said Sevenster. She said the secret to keeping the peace is being a good listener and trying to understand where people are coming from.

Sevenster said her greatest weakness may also be what makes her great at her job.

"I have a terrible memory, so I do handle things immediately. My philosophy is never handle a piece of paper twice."

Longtime tenant Earnest Robert Lee said when things go wrong, he's happy to have Sevenster at the helm.

"Somebody that is experienced and able and well intentioned can improve everybody's life," Lee said.

