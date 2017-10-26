Reporters and media personnel are going to the police academy today.

They'll be on scene to take part in the annual Media Police Academy at the Regina Police Service headquarters.

Participants will have a chance to learn about the several resources and departments at the RPS. The topics covered will include SWAT, forensic identification, canine education and traffic safety.

At the end of the day there will be a firearms safety course followed by a marksmanship competition between the media representatives.

The CBC's Peter Mills will be at the MPA throughout the day and will tweet his experiences, which you can read about below.

