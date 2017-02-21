Canada's best known opera singer takes to the stage in Regina tonight with a style of music that represents a different direction for her.

Soprano Measha Brueggergosman's latest project is Songs of Freedom: An album, a feature film and an interactive website that uses music to tell the story of her journey through her family's history.

She's descended from black Loyalists who fought with the British in the 18th century before making their way north to what would become Canada.

"I grew up singing in my church, but my church had a classical music tradition, so were were doing more Mendelssohn and Bach and Handel and sacred composers like that," Brueggergosman told CBC Radio's Morning Edition.

"But we never really got into gospel or spiritual, so this was my chance to really dig in, and you know, at the concert we do. We dig in."

Brueggergosman said she wanted to take on this project for her father and hopes that her personal quest will illustrate a universal truth.

"I do feel like it is a universal pursuit, to crave and claw our way to freedom," she said.

The performance at the Conexus Art Centre Tuesday night is part of the celebration of Black History Month.