RCMP have now confirmed that a 17-year-old boy died from gunshot wounds in Meadow Lake Monday morning.

It happened at a residence around 10:30 a.m. CST. The boy was taken to hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the boy.

Police are still looking for the suspect in the shooting, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Earlier on Monday, the RCMP described the suspect as being about five feet eight inches in height and 102 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey hat, which is of the Burton brand, glasses, a red hoodie with black writing, and black Adidas track pants.

RCMP ask the public not to approach this male, and to report any information you have regarding this incident to police.