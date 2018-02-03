Meadow Lake RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating Placid Jean Louis Iron who is described as five feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes and an athletic build.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie, blue jeans a black hat and new red shoes when he left his residence in Meadow Lake on February 1st around 5:30 p.m.

Iron was on his way to a friend's home in Meadow Lake, but never arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at (306) 236-2570.