A Meadow Lake, Sask., company has been fined $84,000 after pleading guilty to an occupational health and safety violation in provincial court.

The charge came after an employee was killed more than two years ago, near Waskesiu.

The worked died after being run over by a flatbed truck that was being pushed by a bulldozer on July 27, 2015.

Cowan Bros. Transport was charged with failing to ensure a safe workplace and fined $60,000 plus a $24,000 surcharge.

2 more companies charged after workers fall

Two other companies in Saskatchewan also pleaded guilty to occupational health and safety violations recently.

Thorpe Roofing of Prince Albert was fined a total of $39,200 after a worker was seriously injured falling from scaffolding at a worksite in North Battleford on Feb. 9, 2016.

In a separate case, Alford Floors and Interiors in Regina was fined a total of $2,100 for failing to report an injured worker who spent three days or more in hospital to occupational health workers.

In that case, a worker fell to the ground and suffered serious injuries after a ladder was knocked over on Oct. 21, 2016.