A new cabinet position will see a former Sask. Party leadership candidate work to grow Saskatchewan's trade, economy and jobs, said Premier Scott Moe on Friday.

Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison, who made a brief bid for the leadership before backing out and throwing his support behind Moe, will be the new minister of export and trade development, as well as the minister of immigration and careers training.

"Throughout the campaign, we heard far and wide about the importance of the economy and our exports here in the province," Moe said. Harrison's job will be to work beyond the province's borders, and with 150 countries and export partners to grow trade agreements and access to new markets, according to the new premier.

Premier Scott Moe speaks to reporters after his swearing-in ceremony. Moe says he believes Jeremy Harrison will continue to be an effective minister as he has been in the past. (Alex Brockman/CBC News)

The Sask. Party has committed to growing the province's population from nearly 1.17 million people to 1.5 million by 2030, with Moe pointing to the need for keeping Saskatchewan residents at home, as well as drawing in people from within and outside Canada.

"In order to do that, you need a strong economy, you need strong exports, and you need the jobs," he said, adding he felt Harrison had been an effective cabinet minister before, as minister of economy and the Global Transportation Hub, and would continue to be effective in his new role.

New position 'troubling,' says NDP

However, interim NDP leader Nicole Sarauer noted that by the former premier's own estimate, the addition of a new cabinet position will cost taxpayers nearly $500,000 more.

"It's very troubling. It's reflective of very little change," she said.

During his run for leadership, Harrison said that he would sell the government's share in the Global Transportation Hub. He said there were "very serious mistakes" in the handling of the GTH, and that government being involved in land development inevitably led to questions of conflicts of interest.

"Now he's backtracking on the need for a GTH review, and he's being rewarded for his actions," said Sarauer, adding that she felt these actions held little trust with the Saskatchewan people.