A manslaughter charge which was laid against a youth in November 2017 has been stayed after new information was revealed.

A 15-year-old had been charged in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Kegan McCallum in Meadow Lake, Sask.

Police were unable to track him down for a few days after the shooting.

Crown prosecutor Andrew Clements said the new information meant there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

The manslaughter charge was stayed in January and the boy was released from custody on Monday.

The youth is still facing three other charges and will appear in court for those in March.

The boy is facing charges of possession of a prohibited firearm, providing false information and concealing evidence.

Investigation is ongoing.