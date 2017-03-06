MLA Don McMorris is returning to the Saskatchewan Party benches.

An official from the premier's office said the Indian Head-Milestone representative wrote a letter to the chair asking for government MLAs to consider his request to rejoin caucus. Caucus voted on it Monday morning.

Former deputy premier returns to Sask. Legislature McMorris resigned from the caucus last year following a drinking-and-driving incident. He's been sitting as an independent MLA since then. Don McMorris pleads guilty to drunk-driving charge, has licence suspended

Sask. Opposition says Don McMorris must resign as MLA ​McMorris told reporters Monday afternoon that many constituents, business owners and civil servants said they wanted to see him return to the party caucus. "I think I can have some input that will help government moving forward," he said. "It's going to be a challenging year, absolutely. If my experience can help this government through these challenging times, I'm glad to be able to offer that up."

McMorris back behind the wheel

The MLA has been back behind the wheel for three months through the government's vehicle interlock program.

Under the law, eligible people who lose their licence from impaired driving can apply to have an interlock device attached to their vehicle. McMorris's vehicle won't start unless he blows a breath sample with a blood-alcohol level of zero.

He believes the program is successful and should be expanded. He said it offers a proactive approach to tackling the issue.

Move sends wrong message, says NDP

Speaking shortly after the announcement, NDP interim leader Trent Wotherspoon said he disagreed with the decision.

"We have kids in communities all across Saskatchewan who we believe this sends the wrong message to," he said.

Monday is the first day of the spring sitting of legislature.