A Regina teenager walked out of her Phoenix, Ariz., school Friday along with hundreds of other students to protest gun violence.

McKenna Peterson, 15, goes to school in Phoenix, Ariz. She is originally from Regina.

She said her school is under heavy security, in the midst of a politically charged climate where a debate about gun control has been renewed after 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Fla. The walkout she participated in was one of many across the United States this week.

"I think it's a little bit extensive but it does make me feel safe — to a point," Peterson said of the school's security.

Peterson said she never really felt uneasy or worried about her safety until the Florida shooting.

"I don't agree with the gun laws right now," she said. "I don't feel safe whenever I see a gun, like in the grocery store or out on the street."

Peterson said when she lived in Regina, she never saw a gun in public.