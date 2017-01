Two Lotto Max Maxmillions winning tickets have been sold in Saskatchewan.

The two winning tickets were drawn on Jan. 6.

One winning ticket for $1M was sold in Saskatoon. Another winning ticket split the $1M with a winner in British Columbia, for a total of $500,000 somewhere else in Saskatchewan.

The $1M winning numbers are 13, 16, 20, 28, 39, 40, 43.

The winning numbers for the other $1M prize, taking home $500,000, are 1, 2, 15, 25, 26, 34, 42.

The $60M jackpot was won in Quebec.