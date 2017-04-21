In a better world, Kelly Goforth's mother Maxine would have been celebrating her daughter's 25th birthday with cake and presents on Friday.

Instead, Maxine is organizing a memorial birthday walk and barbecue — hoping to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Kelly, a Regina mother of a baby boy, was murdered in 2013 at the age of 21.

Kelly Goforth would be celebrating her 25th birthday on Friday but was murdered in 2013. (Facebook )

CBC's The Morning Edition spoke with Maxine about the third annual event and about her daughter.

"She was my baby," she said. "I loved her with all my heart and I still do."

The group will be going down 5th Avenue in Regina where Kelly was last seen four years ago.

Many people have celebrated Kelly's young life year after year, including her now four-year-old son. Maxine has been caring for him since the death and said he has been sleeping with a blanket with Kelly's face on it every night.

"He says, 'That's my mommy. That's my angel.'"

Those looking to take part in the walk can gather at Cree Land Mini Mart (1101 Angus St.) in North Central at 3 p.m. CST. After the walk, the group will proceed to Dewdney Park for the barbecue.

Calls for more support

Maxine admits it has been a roller coaster of emotions for her since her daughter was murdered.

Friends and family will be gathering in North Central Regina on Friday to remember the life of young mother Kelly Goforth (also known as Kelly Goforth-Wolfe) who was murdered in 2013. (Facebook)

The Regina woman said she has been trying to make an appointment with a therapist or healer for the past three years, without luck.

Because of the lack of support she's faced, she has decided to put together a support group for other people facing the same issues.

"There have been many nights and days, lonely, and wanting to share or talk, and there would be nobody," she said. "No after-hours support group, or a number you can call.

"There'd be the odd friend, but in terms of a support group, there is nothing."

Not only is Maxine looking for a hand to reach out and help her, she said she'd be more than happy to do the same for others as well.

"I want the other parents who are maybe just going through it now to know they're not alone," she said. "I would never want them to go through what I've gone through alone. It's an awful process."

Maxine said she has been speaking to other parents who have lost children and hopes to organize a meeting in the near future.

Clayton Eichler pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Kelly Goforth in September 2016 and was sentenced to serve life in prison with no eligibility of parole for 20 years.