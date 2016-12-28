He was once a gridiron star and now he's the great and powerful Oz.

Some might find it weird to see Matt Dominguez in the title role of Wizard of Oz: The Panto — and the former Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver would be the first to agree.

"It was weird," Dominguez told CBC Radio's Morning Edition.

"It was just a situation where I got an email asking if I'd like to be part of a play. Of course, my skepticism came out."

'You get to boo at the villain, you get to cheer at the heroine ... we break the fourth wall.'

- Matt Dominguez

Dominguez doesn't have a background in musical theatre, but the offer intrigued him and his children are active in that world, so he said yes.

"To play the Wizard of Oz is something I thought my kids would like," he said. "The yellow brick road ... the Munchkins ... for me to be part of it now is really cool."

Those not familiar with panto — or pantomime theatre — are in for a treat, he said.

"You get to boo at the villain; you get to cheer at the heroine ... we break the fourth wall," he said. "So you're not just sitting there watching a play; you're participating."

In addition to playing the Wizard, Dominguez appears as the Wizard's Kansas doppelganger, Professor Greenback.

The show runs at the Mae Wilson Theatre in Moose Jaw, Sask., at 2 p.m and 7 p.m. CST most days until Dec. 30 (although there is only a 2 p.m. show on Dec. 29).