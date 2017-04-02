The body of a man who had been missing in Regina for more than three weeks has been found.

The Regina Police Service says the body of Mathew Dahl, 34, was recovered northwest of the Queen City sometime on Saturday. It's the same area where the man's vehicle had been found on Wednesday.

Dahl had been reported missing after last being seen March 8.

In a news release, the police service says the man's death does not appear to be suspicious. The major crimes unit and the chief coroner will continue the investigation.