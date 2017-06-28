Decades after her death, Marilyn Monroe is still known for her blond hair, red lips and luxurious wardrobe.

Her white halter dress that flew up when she stepped on a subway grate in the movie The Seven Year Itch is one of the most recognizable clothing items of all time, but another outfit she wore is creating a buzz in small-town Saskatchewan.

In 1962, Marilyn Monroe sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden while wearing a champagne coloured gown, encrusted with over 2,500 crystals and 6,000 hand-sewn rhinestones.

The $4.8-million dollar item was the most expensive dress ever sold when it was purchased by Ripley's Believe It or Not! in November 2016, according to its website.

The company is owned by business tycoon Jim Pattison, who hails from the small community of Luseland, Sask.

Pattison's company bought the nude dress during an auction in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, 2016. (Julien's Auctions/The Associated Press)

Although the dress has been taking up home in the U.S., it is making its Canadian debut on July 10 in Pattison's hometown.

Mayor of Luseland Len Schlosser said the dress will be set up at the town hall from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The dress has its own entourage of Jim Pattison-hired security guards and the RCMP have also been notified, but seeing the dress won't cost a thing.

"People will come and go and take their pictures and do whatever, but there will be no admission charge," said Schlosser. "Mr. Pattison is quite adamant in that."

The town is currently fundraising for a new swimming pool and will be holding a community barbecue in the park beside the hall. The Save-On-Foods group, also owned by Pattison, will be providing the food for the event.

Schlosser said the multi-billionaire, who plans to come to town on July 1, has been "very good" to the community over the years and fits in well with all the residents.

Luseland is 77 kilometres northwest of Kindersley.