Some Marilyn Monroe fans were treated to a very unique opportunity as one of her most iconic ensembles made its way to small town Saskatchewan.

When the Hollywood starlet sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in 1962, she was wearing a champagne coloured gown, encrusted with over 2,500 crystals and 6,000 hand-sewn rhinestones.

While 43-year-old Willa Picton is too young to remember the first time the dress took the stage, she said she grew up watching old Hollywood movies and has seen every Marilyn documentary.

Actress Marilyn Monroe wore the iconic champagne coloured gown while singing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in 1962. (Cecil Stoughton/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library/Associated Press)

When she heard Canadian business tycoon Jim Pattison was bringing the dress to his hometown of Luseland, Sask. for its first appearance in the country, she could hardly believe it.

"I nearly dropped to the floor. I thought, this cannot be coming to Saskatchewan. That is amazing."

Picton drove from Saskatoon to Luseland to see the dress on Monday, even though it is coming to Save-On-Foods in the city on Thursday. Picton said she was too anxious to wait after wanting to see the wellknown dress for so many years.

"She has always been iconic to me and I think many other women around the world," said Picton. "She came from hard times, made herself who she is, was and always will be."

The $4.8-million dollar item purchased by Jim Pattison’s company Ripley's Believe It or Not! made its first Canadian appearance in his hometown of Luseland, Sask. on Monday. (Submitted by Willa Picton.)

When Picton arrived in the town, 77 kilometres northwest of Kindersley, the dress was set up in the town hall. She didn't have to wait long to see it.

Beside the dress, which was set up on a red carpet, was a certificate of authenticity.

"It was very Hollywood," she said. "To see the gown up close and personal, it was out of this world."

Picton wasn't the only one to travel from Saskatoon. She also met people from Kindersley, Smiley and Alberta, who came to see the dress, which she described as "stunning."

On Thursday, she said she'll once again be waiting in line to take a photo with the item

"My dream came true today to see something of Marilyn Monroe's. It's going to be twice in a lifetime for myself, and maybe for others. I'm not sure about that," Picton said laughing.

The $4.8-million dollar item was the most expensive dress ever sold when it was purchased by Pattison's company Ripley's Believe It or Not! in November 2016.

