With the holiday season comes festivities that may include intoxicating substances.

On Friday in Regina, Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Ralph Goodale reminded Saskatchewan residents to drive sober if they've indulged in any kind of drug or alcohol.

"The message is simple: If you're high or you've been drinking, don't drive," said Goodale.

"It's the epitome of irresponsibility," he added.

An emphasis on weed

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray acknowledged that police will need to hunker down on new proposed laws to reduce the number of drug-impaired driving cases.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray spoke to media on Friday morning. (Kirk Fraser/CBC News)

A new Health Canada survey indicates that 39 per cent of people who admitted to smoking weed drove a vehicle within two hours of consumption.

Right now there's no process to determine how much pot is too much, but the government has released a draft of its planned drug concentration levels.

"It needs to be full-time sober attention, because you are propelling thousands of pounds of steel and glass down the roadway," said Bray, adding that young people are particularly vulnerable behind the wheel.

The federal government recently launched a $3-million Don't Drive High ad campaign. It features young adults on their way to a party — up until what looks to be a devastating car accident.

The videos play on social media, in public spaces, in movie theatres and on television.

Government's high driving campaign0:31

Government steps in with Bill C-46

An extra step to drive the point home is the recently proposed Bill C-46. The federal government's proposed legislation would help police forces deal with drug-impaired drivers. Senate will decide into the new year whether or not it passes.

Goodale said if it is passed it will implement "some of the toughest laws in the world."