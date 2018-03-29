Marijuana storefront Best Buds Society raided by Regina police

Having warned marijuana storefronts they could be facing charges for illegal activity, Regina Police Service followed through with raids on Wednesday night.

Pat Warnecke, owner and manager of Best Buds Society, said that he got a call at 6 p.m. from his employees that members of the Regina Police Service were in the building and would be pressing charges against them and Warnecke for trafficking a controlled substance.

"I think it's pretty distasteful [in] the fact that we're helping thousands of patients that are essentially marginalized by the current system," he said.

Warnecke acknowledged he had received a warning from Regina Police Service to stop his operations, but he said his customers include several people that suffer from cancer, epilepsy, or other serious illnesses that depend on his product.

Some may turn to the street to meet their needs, or look to harder drugs to help them cope with pain, he said.

"We have a lot of patients that have addiction problems and we're helping them curb that problem."

Customer 'terrified' about losing medical marijuana

Devan Hansen said she has been a customer of Best Buds for a year, and depends on them for help coping with multiple illnesses, including an auto-immune disorder and anxiety.

She had come to the dispensary on Wednesday night, looking to pick up medical marijuana but was alarmed to find out that she couldn't access the service.

"I'm terrified," she said.

(CBC News)

Hansen's fear was that she would have to turn to the black market to deal with her physical symptoms and pain, but said she worried about what might be in these street drugs.

"Losing a place like this is devastating."

Police warn of action

Regina police had handed out letters to dispensaries in February, notifying them charges could be laid given that the Saskatchewan government had outlined its marijuana regulations.

"The law has not yet changed. There exists no legal way to purchase cannabis from a storefront or dispensary," Bray said in January.

"It's illegal — and we don't have the luxury to arbitrarily enforce what law we're going to enforce and what law we're not."

Chief Evan Bray had warned marijuana store owners that are not complying with the law that they may face charges. (CBC News)

Warnecke said he would have hoped that police wouldn't have shut down the illegal dispensaries without there being an action plan in place to make sure people that needed marijuana for medicinal purposes still had access to it.

He said he would be getting in touch with his lawyers to look at his options.

"These are people that need help, and at the end of the day, we're helping them," he said.