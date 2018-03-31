Best Buds owner disappointed to see employees charged, contrary to police chief's words

Three employees of Best Buds Society are facing trafficking charges, a fact that owner Patrick Warnecke said went against the assurances of Regina's police chief.

"He's saying one thing and doing another," said Warnecke. "That gets to be a very dangerous game if you're a police chief."

Chief Evan Bray had spoken to reporters on Thursday, the day after police raided six marijuana dispensaries, and said that he had been clear on who would be facing charges for operating illegal dispensaries.

"Number one, we will not be charging customers. That has never been our focus, that will not be our focus. We also don't plan on charging anyone who is working as an employee. That is not the focus of it," he said of the raids.

Charges would be pressed against owners and operators, and potentially landlords depending on their knowledge of activities taking place at the stores, he told reporters.

Police later confirmed that three employees would be facing trafficking charges, saying they expected to lay more charges.

"He broke his word less than 12 hours after he announced them," Warnecke said.

He said he was not allowed to get in touch with his employees, and that they in turn were not allowed to have contact with him or the store.

The Regina Police Service was contacted about the reason for the reversal on charges for marijuana dispensary employees, but were unable to provide a response on Friday of the Easter weekend.