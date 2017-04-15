Ty Nero thinks new pot legislation tabled by the federal government will make people feel more comfortable when they're shopping at his business.

Nero owns Treehouse Lifestyle Supplies in Regina, a head shop that provides customers with access to tobacco products such as pipes and bongs — though they are commonly used for marijuana instead.

Nero thinks the legislation might mean more people start taking an interest in marijuana in general. Already, he said he's noticed more and more people walking into the shop who are new to pot.

"The stigma is going away slowly," Nero said of marijuana use. "It's just propaganda in the first place, it's not bad — anything can be abused. As long as you don't abuse it, it's fine."

Earlier this week, the federal government tabled legislation which moved to legalize pot — a key campaign promise leading up to the Liberals' 2015 victory.

Treehouse Lifestyle Supplies owner Ty Nero says he's noticed more and more people walking into the shop who are new to pot. (Brad Bellegarde/CBC)

The federal government is looking to have regulations in place no later than July 2018.

Two bills were tabled: one concerning the sale, possession and growing of weed and the other laying out the punishment for drug impaired driving.

When legalization happens, Nero thinks people and businesses, such as dispensaries, should be able to apply for a licence to buy, sell and produce marijuana. Those who don't comply with regulations should be shut down, he added.

"Slowly, as time goes on, let craft cannabis and smaller producers also sell at the new dispensaries."