'It's just incredible': Moose Jaw's Marie Wright comes home to bronze champion's welcome

Marie Wright left Moose Jaw for Pyeongchang as a familiar face in the small community. But this week, she came back with a bronze medal and to a hometown hero's welcome.

"It seems like it doesn't matter where I go, there's people that will come and congratulate me, people that will say they saw me on TV," marvelled Wright, lead for Canada's wheelchair curling team at the Paralympics. "It's just incredible the amount of support that I have."

She was greeted home at the airport on Monday night by an excited group of family and friends, and the days after saw her invited to speak at schools, a restaurant owner paying for her and her friends' meals, and several people asking to take a picture with her and the medal.

Nearly 30 years ago, she was in a vehicle accident that left her a paraplegic and gave her youngest daughter a serious head injury. At that time, she never imagined she might be a Paralympian athlete, she said.

"It's not something that you would ever imagine or ever even dream of."

Instead, she focused on staying positive for her family, and raising her four children as a single mother after her husband left her two years after the accident.

But when a friend and coach convinced her to try wheelchair curling in 2009, she fell in love with the sport.

It would be the start of a journey that saw her working hard to improve, competing at nationals, and ultimately chosen as part of the Canadian team at this, her first-ever Paralympics.

Facing South Korea in the bronze medal match, the opposing team's fans rocked the arena with noise, but Wright said she and her team could see their Canadian supporters, their friends and family, and dug just a little deeper to find a way to win.

"They really inspired us to play hard," she said, adding that winning that game, 5-3, was just as good a feeling as it would have been to win gold.

"It meant so much to us to be able to bring home a medal for Canada," she said. "We were just ecstatic for that finish."

Wright isn't stopping yet. She's heading to Canadian nationals again this week with big plans to "stay young for at least four more years" and return to the Beijing Paralympics.

She'll also keep talking before students at schools, sharing her story about her accident, her life and finding a way to the top of the world. She says she has one message to share with them:

"It doesn't matter what gets thrown at you in life, what happens, there's a way, if you believe in yourself and you have a positive attitude, that you can be and do whatever you put your mind to."