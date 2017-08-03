Journalists are one of society's public educators and it's important that "they be grounded in fact," says Marie Wilson, a former commissioner with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

Wilson, also a former journalist, was responding to an editorial by regional managing editor Greg Wiseman published in the Melfort Journal on Tuesday, which wondered why Canadians have to "keep paying for the mistakes of the past," a reference to the residential school system.

"It's not a thing of the past," Wilson said. "And in Saskatchewan specifically, the schools themselves are not even a thing of the long past. For most adults alive in Saskatchewan today, they happened in our lifetime."

The last federally run residential school closed in 1996. Saskatchewan has more people who attended residential schools than anywhere else in Canada, Wilson added.

'These are not about hurt feelings. We're talking about systemic problems that have destroyed lives.' - Marie Wilson

Wilson said the repercussions of the residential school system are well-established by social science studies and reviews.

"The other point I make often on that issue of the past, 'when we just want to get over it' ... we would never in a million years think of saying that to our veterans," Wilson said.

"It's because we realize those were life-altering things and that we must learn from those mistakes so we don't keep repeating them."

Wilson said the TRC's 94 calls to action are important because of sentiments expressed in the editorial, which she said she does not think represents widespread attitudes in Saskatchewan. The 86th call to action, for instance, asks for the education of media and students on the history of Indigenous people and residential schools.

One of the questions raised in the editorial was why the history of Scandinavian people and the impact of the Vikings in what later became Canada isn't taught in schools more.

Wilson responded by saying Scandinavians and the Vikings are not mentioned in the constitution as having specific rights and responsibilities; Indigenous people are.

"These are not about hurt feelings," Wilson said of the stories told in the TRC's final report. "We're talking about systemic problems that have destroyed lives."

The editorial was pulled from the Melfort Journal's website Wednesday and a clarification was issued. Wiseman said his words were misinterpreted and he apologized for any offence caused.

CBC has reached out to Wiseman for a response.