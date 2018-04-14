Big boost last year for research, but Sask. March for Science will focus on why more is needed: co-organizer

University of Saskatchewan researcher Julia Boughner says scientific research in Canada has received a big financial boost since last year's March for Science — but this year's march will focus on some of the reasons even more is needed.

The worldwide event in 2017 called attention to the importance of scientific information in political decision-making, and was born out of a Reddit conversation following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Since then, Boughner, one of the Saskatoon march's co-organizers, said Canadian research agencies have received more than $1 billion in funding.

It's momentum that scientists like Boughner do not want to lose.

"It's now time to say 'thank you — and can we please have more,'" she told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend on Saturday, the day of the march.

"Because we still don't have enough money to continue to hire the people who we need to hire, and to train these people and to lead the research groups, and to do the data collection and analysis that we need to address all the challenges that we're facing."

March to call for diversity

Marches to coincide with the second annual worldwide event will be held in Saskatoon and Regina on Saturday.

Boughner, who is an associate professor of evolutionary developmental anthropology, said the march is also a chance to stand up for diversity in science.

She said this year's billion-dollar investment in Canadian science included funding to increase the representation of women and First Nations people in that field.

"That's important because research has shown that a more diverse group is a group that is more able to problem solve and come up with creative solutions, and is less likely to fall into a pattern of group-think," said Boughner.

The Saskatoon March for Science starts Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. CST at the pagoda in Victoria Park.

It is a family-friendly event and participants are invited to wear their favourite science-themed outfit or costume.

Regina is also hosting a March for Science at 2 p.m. at the Saskatchewan Science Centre.