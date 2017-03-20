Four people are facing charges of attempt to commit murder after a man was assaulted with a weapon on Thursday night in Regina.

The charge is different from attempted murder.

Just after 10 p.m. CST that night, police were called to an area near Regina General Hospital.

Upon investigation, police sent a call out for multiple units, including a SWAT unit and crisis negotiators. The units were dispatched to a home on the 700 block of Elphinstone Street on Friday morning.

Six people left the home, four of which were charged.

Police obtained a search warrant and found a fake pistol, bladed weapons and a needle.

They made a court appearance on Monday morning.