Regina police are asking the public for information after shots were fired into a home on the 100 block of Ottawa Street Friday night.

The residents in the home were awoken by the sounds of gunshots and glass shattering at around 11:30 p.m. Friday. No one was injured in the incident.

Police conducted an area search but could not find any suspects.

If you have information about this incident, police are asking you call them at 306-777-6500, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.