Ten candidates will be competing for a seat in the legislative assembly in three Saskatchewan byelections on March 1.

Seats in Kindersley, Melfort and Swift Current are up for grabs. The provincial Liberal Party will have one candidate running in Swift Current while no Progressive Conservatives will attempt to win a seat.

The PC Party forecasts Saskatchewan Party wins in all three byelections.

"The NDP will never win those constituencies and there is no point in the PC Party wasting the little money it has to fight the Sask. Party's big money at this time," the PCs said in a news release.

Advanced voting will be held Feb. 23 to 27.

The Kindersley seat was held by Bill Boyd who retired as an independent after he was booted from Sask. Party.

Kevin Phillips was MLA of Melfort until his unexpected death in November.

The Swift Current seat was held by former premier Brad Wall since 1999.

In Kindersley, the candidates are:

Ken Francis, Saskatchewan Party.

Travis Hebert, New Democratic Party.

Yvonne Potter-Pihach, Saskatchewan Green Party.

In Melfort, the candidates are:

Todd Goudy, Saskatchewan Party.

Lorne Schroeder, New Democratic Party.

Shawn Setyo, Saskatchewan Green Party.

In Swift Current, the candidates are: