Manslaughter trial begins for man accused in 2016 death

A line of people streamed out of the courtroom, down the hall and spilled onto the sidewalk outside of Regina's Court of Queen's Bench on Monday morning.

Dozens of potential jurors answered summons to hear the trial of Michael Elwin Goodpipe. Goodpipe has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2016 death of 56-year-old Andre Joseph Aubertin.

Aubertin died in hospital after he was found badly injured at a home on the 1000 block of Princess Street. Goodpipe has also pleaded not guilty to theft of cash or goods from Aubertin.

Jury selected ended just after noon. Justice Jeff Kalmakoff thanked all of those prospective jurors who attended.

The Crown is expected to begin its case Monday afternoon.

Crown prosecutor Mitchell Miller expects to call more than a dozen witnesses. Defence lawyer Merv Shaw is representing the accused.

The trial is expected to last about 10 days.